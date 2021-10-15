$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 228.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

