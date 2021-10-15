Rune Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $208.37 or 0.00339134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $4.02 million and $42,618.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.