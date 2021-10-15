Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Decreases By 70.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BYM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 21,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $16.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
