Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Decreases By 70.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BYM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 21,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 61,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.