Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Expands By 154.0%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMAM stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $12.47. 16,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,372,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

