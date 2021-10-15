Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE AVK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 64,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,060. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 813.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

