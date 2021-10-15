Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE AVK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 64,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,060. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.