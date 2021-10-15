Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 463.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRG. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,622. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $10,978,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $5,839,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

