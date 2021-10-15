Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in IMAX by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in IMAX by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.43. 550,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,598. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

