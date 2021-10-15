Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.50). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NCLH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

