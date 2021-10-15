Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post -$1.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.82). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($5.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.00. 1,292,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

