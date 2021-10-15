Donut (DONUT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,496.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $5,496.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

