OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $107,937.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $107,937.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

