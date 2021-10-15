Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.19

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 226554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

