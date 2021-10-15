Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FINMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 61,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

