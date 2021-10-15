CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Up 98.1% in September

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 243,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE CIXX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 37,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,706. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

