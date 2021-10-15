Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 62,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

