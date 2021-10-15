Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. 464,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

