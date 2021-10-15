Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report sales of $97.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 508,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,820. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

