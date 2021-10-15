Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.49

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $848,408.00 and approximately $122,374.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.