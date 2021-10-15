Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 198.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,453. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

