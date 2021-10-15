American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 548,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Vanguard by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 181,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $488.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. Research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

