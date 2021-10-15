Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,824 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the average volume of 276 put options.

Shares of NYSE AGCB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,661. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

