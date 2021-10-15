Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,506. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

