$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.88. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.78.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.02.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.