Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $1.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. Crocs has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

