Polychain Monsters (PMON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.51 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $14.99 or 0.00024394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $51.06 million and $3.51 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00205961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,168,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,583 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.