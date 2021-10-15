Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,859,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Infrax Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 40,186,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,532,684. Infrax Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.