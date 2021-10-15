Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,859,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Infrax Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 40,186,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,532,684. Infrax Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
