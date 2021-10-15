$810.67 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post sales of $810.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $728.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in II-VI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

