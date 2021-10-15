Cream (CRM) Market Cap Achieves $25,041.41

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $25,041.41 and approximately $19.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,702.54 or 1.00007512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00311585 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.00512815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00196097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.