Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

OTCMKTS MRVGF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

