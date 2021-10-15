Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
OTCMKTS MRVGF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
