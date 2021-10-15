SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $46,219.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,071,207 coins and its circulating supply is 121,068,040 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

