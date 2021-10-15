Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.75 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.75 billion and $868.20 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069795 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,817.93 or 1.00194541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,722 coins and its circulating supply is 24,065,246,494 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

