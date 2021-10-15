Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 810,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

