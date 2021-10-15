Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $80.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $438.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $522.73 million, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $523.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

SWIR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $606.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

