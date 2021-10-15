$0.35 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.41. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 1,643,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,867. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

