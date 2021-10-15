MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 835,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

