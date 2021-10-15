Refinable (FINE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.42 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 119.3% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $18.04 million and $11.42 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

