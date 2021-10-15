Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post $37.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $112.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 234,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

