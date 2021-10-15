Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSTVY remained flat at $$13.53 during trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

