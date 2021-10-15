Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,518. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,840 shares of company stock worth $25,407,037. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

