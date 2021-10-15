Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Decreases By 78.6%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Internet Initiative Japan stock remained flat at $$34.55 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $483.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IIJIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

