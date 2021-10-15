Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Decreases By 78.6%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Internet Initiative Japan stock remained flat at $$34.55 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $483.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.