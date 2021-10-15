Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CVALF remained flat at $$2.04 during midday trading on Friday. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377. Covalon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of -0.82.
About Covalon Technologies
