Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CVALF remained flat at $$2.04 during midday trading on Friday. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377. Covalon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of -0.82.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology.

