Magdalena Yesil Sells 4,637 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $88,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magdalena Yesil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00.

ZUO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 1,561,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,830. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

