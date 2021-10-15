Elaine Sanders Sells 125,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 545,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,807. The firm has a market cap of $310.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

