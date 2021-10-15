Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

ETR:KRN traded up €1.35 ($1.59) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €86.70 ($102.00). 15,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is €86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.96. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €90.80 ($106.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

