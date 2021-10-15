Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

