Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Credits has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $270,528.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

