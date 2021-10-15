Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick Sells 3,587 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TDOC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.40. 2,165,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

