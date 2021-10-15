AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.38

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 77385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AerSale alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerSale by 106.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,721 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.