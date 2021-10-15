Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Expands By 100.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of GLAPY remained flat at $$79.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.51. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.6591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.