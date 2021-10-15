John Krystynak Sells 104,166 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28.
- On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.
- On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.
APP stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,229. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
