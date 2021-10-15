John Krystynak Sells 104,166 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

APP stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,229. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

